BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says FDA does not issue observation (483) to co's Moraiya unit

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.
* Says at the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued. Source text: bit.ly/2kMMsam Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results