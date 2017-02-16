版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 17:13 BJT

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says FDA does not issue observation (483) to co's Moraiya unit

Feb 16 Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* The USFDA inspected company's moraiya facility from February 6, 2017 to February 15, 2017.

* Says at the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued. Source text: bit.ly/2kMMsam Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐