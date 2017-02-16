版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Cigna says will abide by terms of agreement with Anthem until court reviews case

Feb 16 Anthem Inc -

* Cigna Corp - as per court's order, will continue to abide by terms of the merger agreement with Anthem until the court further reviews the case Source text: (bit.ly/2kVZ8ht) Further company coverage:
