BRIEF-Snapchat parent sees IPO priced between $14 and $16 per share

Feb 16 Snap Inc :

* Sees IPO priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Sees IPO of up to 200 million class A shares of common stock

* Is offering to sell 145 million shares of class A common stock in offering

* Selling stockholders are offering additional 55 million shares of class A common stock