版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Rudolph receives multi-system order from leading memory manufacturer for advanced memory ramp

Feb 16 Rudolph Technologies Inc

* Rudolph receives multi-system order from leading memory manufacturer for advanced memory ramp

* Rudolph Technologies Inc - memory manufacturer in Asia has placed orders totaling over $8 million

* Rudolph Technologies Inc - systems are scheduled to ship in Q1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐