BRIEF-Rudolph receives multi-system order from leading memory manufacturer for advanced memory ramp

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Rudolph Technologies Inc
* Rudolph receives multi-system order from leading memory manufacturer for advanced memory ramp
* Rudolph Technologies Inc - memory manufacturer in Asia has placed orders totaling over $8 million
* Rudolph Technologies Inc - systems are scheduled to ship in Q1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results