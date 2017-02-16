版本:
BRIEF-Medigus receives approval to conduct multi-center muse clinical study in China

Feb 16 Medigus Ltd -

* Medigus receives approval for commencement of the first multi-center muse clinical study from cfda in China

* Procedures are expected to start in march and carry on through 2017, with results being reported to cfda in 2018 from muse clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
