版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announces manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy

Feb 16 Lonza Group AG -

* Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announce manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia

* Lonza will produce an Anc80-AAV-Based gene therapy product for proprietary program for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐