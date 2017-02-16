版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Manchester United launches MUTV subscription based app in 165 countries

Feb 16 Manchester United Plc -

* Manchester United launches MUTV subscription based app in 165 countries

* Says app will be available at apple and google play store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐