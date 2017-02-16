版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics says aerosolized KL4 surfactant reduces lung inflammation and improves survival in high-pathogen avian influenza preclinical study

Feb 16 Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree Therapeutics - aerosolized KL4 surfactant reduces lung inflammation and improves survival in high-pathogen avian influenza preclinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
