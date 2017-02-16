BRIEF-India's Biocon says USFDA accepts BLA for Mylan & co's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim

Feb 16 Biocon Ltd :

* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim for review

* Proposed biosimilar to Neulasta is used to reduce duration of neutropenia and incidence of fever associated with neutropenia in adults

* Says FDA goal date set under Biosimilar User Fee Act is Oct 9, 2017