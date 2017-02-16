版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-India's Biocon says USFDA accepts BLA for Mylan & co's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim

Feb 16 Biocon Ltd :

* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim for review

* Proposed biosimilar to Neulasta is used to reduce duration of neutropenia and incidence of fever associated with neutropenia in adults

* Says FDA goal date set under Biosimilar User Fee Act is Oct 9, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2llg560 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐