版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces Duvernay development and service agreement

Feb 16 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - entered into a 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement with Chevron Canada Limited

* Pembina Pipeline - Chevron has right to require pembina to construct, own and operate gas gathering pipelines and processing facilities among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
