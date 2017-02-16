版本:
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline enters into infrastructure development agreement with Chevron Canada

Feb 16 Chevron Corp -

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - entered into a 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement with Chevron Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
