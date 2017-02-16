版本:
BRIEF-Medtronic Plc says Signia System is expected to roll out to additional global geographies during co's fiscal year 2018

Feb 16 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic Plc - Signia System is expected to roll out to additional global geographies during company's fiscal year 2018

* Medtronic Plc - Signia System is launching initially in United States, Western Europe, and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
