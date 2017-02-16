版本:
BRIEF-3TL Technologies Corp announces 6th license agreement to provide Platform3 for multinational confectionery, pet food company

Feb 16 3TL Technologies Corp

* 3TL Technologies Corp - 3TL Technologies Corp announces 6th license agreement to provide Platform3 for multinational confectionery, pet food company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
