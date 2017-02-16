版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Perry Ellis announces new license for handbags, accessories for Rafaella

Feb 16 Perry Ellis International Inc :

* Perry Ellis International announces new license for handbags and accessories for Rafaella

* New line will be distributed in department stores, specialty retail stores and online with a product launch scheduled for fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐