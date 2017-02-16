版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-IBM says collaborating with Visa that brings PoS everywhere visa is accepted

Feb 16 International Business Machines Corp

* IBM - collaborating with Visa that brings PoS everywhere Visa is accepted, by allowing businesses to introduce payment for any device connected to IoT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐