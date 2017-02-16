版本:
BRIEF-PEMCO secures YTO Cargo Airlines contract for passenger-to-freighter conversion

Feb 16 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* PEMCO World Air Services - Agreement with YTO Cargo Airlines (YTO) for three b737-300 P-to-F converted aircraft

* Pemco World Air - YTO, which is currently operating one B737-300 pemco-converted aircraft, will take redelivery of three aircraft through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
