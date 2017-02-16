BRIEF-PEMCO secures YTO Cargo Airlines contract for passenger-to-freighter conversion

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* PEMCO World Air Services - Agreement with YTO Cargo Airlines (YTO) for three b737-300 P-to-F converted aircraft
* Pemco World Air - YTO, which is currently operating one B737-300 pemco-converted aircraft, will take redelivery of three aircraft through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results