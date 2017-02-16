版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Champions biotechnology announced addition of new cohorts of PDX models to existing Tumorbank

Feb 16 Champions Biotechnology Inc

* announced addition of new cohorts of PDX models to their existing tumorbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
