2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate signs MOU with Constructions Proco

Feb 16 Arianne Phosphate Inc

* Arianne Phosphate - Co advancing Lac À Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, signs MOU with Constructions Proco

* Arianne Phosphate - Agreement to cover structural, architectural engineering, steel fabrication,construction of mill process, utilities buildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
