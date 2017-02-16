版本:
BRIEF-AdCare Health Systems to purchase assisted living facility in Alabama

Feb 16 AdCare Health Systems Inc -

* Signed a letter of intent to purchase an assisted living facility with 106 operational beds located in Alabama for $5.5 million

* Intends to finance acquisition with conventional mortgage debt and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
