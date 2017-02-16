版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Genomic Health says new studies of Oncotype DX GPS reconfirm test value

Feb 16 Genomic Health Inc

* Genomic Health - four new studies of Oncotype DX GPS reconfirm value of test in guiding early-stage prostate cancer risk assessment and treatment selection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
