BRIEF-Cancer Genetics says hereditary cancer panel selected by a global pharmaceutical company

Feb 16 Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer Genetics - its hereditary cancer panel, for breast, ovarian cancer, has been selected by global pharmaceutical co for 1,000+ patient clinical study

* Cancer Genetics Inc says revenue from study will begin immediately, and company expects it to continue through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
