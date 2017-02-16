版本:
BRIEF-Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line in clinical nutrition week 2017

Feb 16 Baxter International Inc -

* Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line during clinical nutrition week 2017

* Expansion of nutrition care portfolio to include new enteral ENFit syringe, accessory line for patients requiring tube feeding

* Plans to launch its enteral ENFit syringes, accessories in US , Canada, select European countries, Australia, New Zealand in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
