BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties reports qtrly FFO per share $0.46

Feb 16 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc :

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.46

* Provided 2017 FFO outlook of $1.93 to $2.03 per share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2lOW08K Further company coverage:
