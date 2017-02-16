BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Canacol Energy Ltd
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with BNP Paribas and APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION senior notes
* Canacol Energy Ltd - new credit agreement will allow an additional US$ 40 million of greenshoe funds available within 12 months post-funding
* Canacol Energy Ltd - proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of US$ 255 million
* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement defers amortization payments till March, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results