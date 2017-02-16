BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US$265 mln senior secured term loan

Feb 16 Canacol Energy Ltd -

* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement

* Canacol Energy Ltd says term loan will mature on March 20, 2022

* Canacol Energy Ltd - credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with bnp pariba

* Canacol Energy Ltd says proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of us$ 255 million