BRIEF-Dean Foods CFO- With commodity prices rising, we saw gross margins slightly contract in Q4

Feb 16 Dean Foods Co

* On conf call- will buy brands in adjacent portfolios to diversify, make private-label business more profitable

* CEO on conf call- in 2017 will begin work to adapt zero-based budgeting to entire organization

* CFO- with commodity prices rising, we saw gross margins slightly contract in Q4

* Continue to see strong growth in total US milk production Further company coverage:
