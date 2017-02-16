版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources says entered securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC

Feb 16 Uranium Resources Inc

* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC

* Uranium Resources Inc - net proceeds to company from offering are expected to be approximately $4.5 million

* Agreed to sell 2.1 million shares of uri common stock and pre-funded warrants Source text: (bit.ly/2lSjfM5) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐