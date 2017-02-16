版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions says expects $1.6 mln-$2mln annual expense reduction from Biologistex JV restructuring - SEC filing

Feb 16 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions Inc - anticipate $1.6 mln-$2mln annual expense reduction from Biologistex JV restructuring - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lW1TgE) Further company coverage:
