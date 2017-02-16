版本:
BRIEF-Farmland Partners says on Feb 14 entered into loan agreement - SEC filing

Feb 16 Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
