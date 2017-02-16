BRIEF-Scana corporation sets FY dividend of $2.45per share

Feb 16 Scana Corp

* Scana Corporation announces 6.5 percent increase in common dividend and an increase in payout ratio policy

* Sets FY dividend of $2.45per share

* Scana Corp says approved an increase to upper band of Scana's dividend payout policy to 65% from 60%, for a new payout policy of 55% to 65%