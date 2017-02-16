版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-The republic of turkey - files for potential notes offering, due march 2027 size not disclosed

Feb 16 Turkey, Republic Of (Government)

* The Republic Of Turkey - files for potential notes offering, due March 2027; size not disclosed Source text : bit.ly/2lPjM4L Further company coverage:
