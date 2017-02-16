版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says 4 new orders for week through Feb 14

Feb 16 Boeing Co :

* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
