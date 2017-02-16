BRIEF-Boeing says 4 new orders for week through Feb 14

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says 4 new orders (Business Jet / VIP customer(s) for one 737 and Unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through Feb 14 Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results