BRIEF-United Community Banks sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share

Feb 16 United Community Banks Inc

* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share

* Dividend of $0.09 per share is 13 percent higher than Q4 dividend and a 33 percent increase from a year ago
