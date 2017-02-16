BRIEF-United Community Banks sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 United Community Banks Inc
* United Community Banks Inc announces quarterly cash dividend increase
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09per share
* Dividend of $0.09 per share is 13 percent higher than Q4 dividend and a 33 percent increase from a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results