2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces new deal to create shows for Snapchat

Feb 16 Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications announces new deal to create shows for Snapchat

* cos to produce new series for Snapchat's audience; shows expected to debut for Snapchatters in U.S. in coming months Further company coverage:
