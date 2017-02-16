版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper Project, exchanges convertible loan for project royalty

Feb 16 Zincore Metals Inc

* Zincore regains full ownership of Dolores Porphyry Copper project and exchanges convertible loan for project royalty

* Has reached agreement with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to terminate Dolores Copper Porphyry project joint-venture

* Zincore will grant first quantum a 3.5% net smelter returns royalty on any future production that may occur at dolores project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
