BRIEF-Daxor Corp says Michael Feldschuh appointed Chairman

Feb 16 Daxor Corp

* In a unanimous vote Michael Feldschuh was appointed Chairman on Feb 14 - SEC filing

* Feldschuh now holds titles of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Daxor Corporation Source text (bit.ly/2kX5NYV) Further company coverage:
