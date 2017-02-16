版本:
中国
BRIEF-Woodward Inc says board increases approved number of its directors from nine to 11

Feb 16 Woodward Inc

* In connection with appointment of Eileen Drake and Daniel Korte, board increased approved number of its directors from 9 to 11 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kOwsol) Further company coverage:
