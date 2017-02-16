版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge and Spectra Energy obtain FTC clearance for their proposed combination

Feb 16 Spectra Energy Corp

* Enbridge and Spectra Energy obtain FTC clearance for their proposed combination

* Spectra Energy Corp - companies continue to expect transaction to close in Q1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
