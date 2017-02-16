版本:
BRIEF-Caravan Health enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas And Oklahoma

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
