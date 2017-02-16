版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur Zaske & Associates reports 7.2 pct passive stake in BJ's Restaurants - SEC filing

Feb 16 Arthur Zaske & Associates :

* Arthur Zaske & Associates reports a 7.2 percent passive stake in BJ's Restaurants Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2lPrRXg) Further company coverage:
