2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-COOPER TIRE & RUBBER SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.105 PER SHARE

Feb 16 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.105 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
