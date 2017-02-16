版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Google says users can start shopping for everyday essentials with Google Assistant

Feb 16 Google:

* Google says users will now be able to shop for everyday essentials, from paper towels to vitamins, with Google Assistant on Google Home

* Users will be able to order from participating Google express retailers, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, among others Source text (bit.ly/2kWD2LO) Further company coverage:
