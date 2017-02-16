版本:
BRIEF-Barrick Gold Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $4 bln

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Barrick Gold Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $4 billion - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kO39C5)
