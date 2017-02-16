版本:
BRIEF-Denbury CEO says expanding Bell Creek project in 2017

Feb 16 Denbury Resources Inc :

* Denbury CEO says most of 2017 spending activity will be in Heidelberg, Hastings and Delhi projects - Credit Suisse Energy Summit

* Denbury CEO says expanding Bell Creek project in 2017 - Credit Suisse Energy Summit

* Denbury CEO says not chasing acreage buying in the Permian - Credit Suisse Energy Summit

* Denbury CEO says won't face the same inflation as the rest of the indsutry as oil prices rise - Credit Suisse Energy Summit Further company coverage:
