版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-McCormick & Co says CEO Lawrence E. Kurzius' 2016 total compensation $6.5 mln - SEC filing

Feb 16 McCormick & Company Inc :

* McCormick & Company Inc - CEO Lawrence E. Kurzius' 2016 total compensation $6.5 million versus $2.8 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2lXM09z) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐