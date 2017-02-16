版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Contour Asset Management reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Zynga as of Feb 7, 2017

Feb 16 Zynga Inc :

* Contour Asset Management LLC reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Zynga Inc as of Feb 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kOwUTr) Further company coverage:
