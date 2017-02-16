版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-ARRIS International renews multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing

Feb 16 ARRIS International plc :

* ARRIS International plc says it has renewed its multi-year sponsorship agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing

* As per agreement, co will extend primary sponsorship of Daniel Suárez to 22 races in this season's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
