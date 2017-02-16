版本:
BRIEF-AT&T says will launch a new Unlimited Plan starting Feb 17

Feb 16 AT&T Inc :

* AT&T expands access to unlimited data

* Starting Feb 17, AT&T will launch a new AT&T Unlimited Plan

* Plan will be available to all consumer and business postpaid AT&T wireless customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
