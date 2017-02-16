BRIEF-California Resources reports JV to invest $250 mln in oil & gas properties

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 California Resources Corp :
* California Resources Corporation announces joint venture to invest $250 million in oil & gas properties
* California Resources Corp - BSP will make an initial $50 million investment to be directed toward drilling activities across properties subject to JV
* California Resources - BSP will make subsequent investments in tranches up to $50 million at discretion of JV partners over a two year investment window
* California Resources Corp - announced joint venture with Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. (BSP) to invest in CRC's oil and gas properties in California
* California Resources Corp - cos anticipate that initial investment will fund in approximately two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results