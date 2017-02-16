版本:
BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings' unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing

Feb 16 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc

* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing

* Loan and security agreement provides for a revolving loan commitment of $40.0 million for a period of two years Source text: [bit.ly/2kOV2p4] Further company coverage:
